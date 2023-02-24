In a historic vote at the United Nations General Assembly, countries condemned Russia for its invasion in Ukraine

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) witnessed a historic vote in which nations denounced Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow was ‘overwhelmingly’ urged to leave Kyiv by the crowd, along with a request for a ‘fair and enduring’ peace.

In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it.

Also, it urged ‘a cease of hostilities’ and requested that the Russian Federation ‘immediately, completely, and unconditionally remove all of its military forces from the land of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.’

The vote was held during a two-day discussion in which Kyiv encouraged world leaders to make a decision ‘between good and evil.’

Support for Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty’ and ‘territorial integrity’ was reiterated in the resolution.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the debate said, ‘next year, we should not meet here to mark the second anniversary of this senseless war of aggression.’