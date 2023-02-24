India criticizes Pakistan for referencing Jammu and Kashmir in the UN as ‘Regrettable’

India criticised Pakistan for bringing up Jammu and Kashmir during a special UN General Assembly session on Ukraine. India called the provocation ‘regrettable and misplaced’ and criticised Islamabad for its history of harbouring and giving safe haven to terrorists with impunity.

‘I’m addressing the floor today to declare that India has decided not to react to Pakistan’s cunning provocations at this time. Pratik Mathur, a counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN,’ advised the delegate of Pakistan to mention the many times we had used our rights of reply.

As Pakistan’s representative to the UN, Munir Akram, mentioned Jammu and Kashmir during his explanation of vote on the UN General Assembly resolution about Ukraine during the Emergency Extraordinary Session, Mr. Mathur used India’s Right of Reply on Thursday.

‘Pakistan merely needs to look at itself and its history to see that it is a nation that harbours and protects terrorists while acting with impunity. After two days of rigorous conversation, we have all agreed that the path of peace can be the only way ahead to address dispute and strife, therefore such uncalled-for provocation is particularly regrettable and unwarranted at this time,’ Mr. Mathur remarked.