IndiGo, Go First announces discounted flight tickets

Mumbai: India based low budget air carriers, IndiGo and Go First have announced special discount offers for passengers. The two airlines announced flight tickets at discounted prices for domestic and international routes. The bookings are open till the end of today (Friday, February 24).

Go First is offering flight tickets at just Rs 1,199 for domestic and Rs 6,139 for international. Passengers can book tickets for travel period starting from 12th March to 30th September, 2023. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 2,093. The special offer is available for the travel period of March 13 to October 13.