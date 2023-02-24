PM Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Meghalaya today.

A top party leader announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow here and speak at an electoral rally in Tura, western Meghalaya, on Friday in support of BJP candidates running in the state assembly elections on February 27.

The prime minister will participate in a roadshow in this central city neighbourhood of Khyndailad, according to BJP Meghalaya President Ernest Mawrie, and will address the crowd after presenting floral tributes to three state freedom fighters, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma, at 11 a.m.

The Prime Minister will fly to Tura in the West Garo Hills area in the afternoon following the roadshow here, where he will speak at a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to speak at a rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex, which the Center had funded for more over 120 crore rupees, but the sports department had refused permission, citing security issues.

In the South Tura constituency, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s opponent and BJP state vice president Bernard Marak thanked the prime minister for his support.

‘It is a blessing that the PM is running for office in my district. The very fact that he is visiting Tura would bode good for the party because it shows how seriously the BJP is treating this election. Everyone in Garo Hills is anticipating his arrival’ Marak spoke to PTI.