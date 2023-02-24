Rihanna will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ at the Oscars ceremony

Rihanna has returned to the scene. The forthcoming Oscars event has reserved the singing sensation. This year, she will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ at the prestigious awards ceremony. When she announced she was having a second child with partner A$AP Rocky at the recently finished Super Bowl, Rihanna last lit up the stage.

The Oscars ceremony in 2023 will occur on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will take on the role of host.

Along with Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson, they wrote the song ‘Lift Me Up.’ It appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination, for best original song.

Rihanna took over the news cycle when she dressed up in a red ensemble and announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance.

She also made it to the cover of British Vogue magazine with her 9-month-old baby. The photoshoot marked the first pictures of him since Rihanna gave the first official look at the infant in a TikTok video in December. Rihanna welcomed her son in May.