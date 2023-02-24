Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for sixth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower for sixth day in a row. Concern over interest rates hikes influenced investors.

BSE Sensex fell 142 points, or 0.24% to close at 59,464. NSE Nifty declined 45 points, or 0.26% to end at 17,466. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dipped 0.17% and the BSE SmallCap index eased 0.15% . Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index plunged 3%, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Divis Labs, Asian Paints, Coal India, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel, SBI Life, L&T, Tata Motors, BPCL, HDFC Life, HDFC, and HDFC Bank.