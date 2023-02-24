Truck, pickup van collide in Chhattisgarh, 11 died, several injured

A truck and a pickup van collided on Thursday night in the Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh, resulting in up to 11 deaths and several injuries.

For some family business, the victims from the Sahu family had travelled from Khilora to Arjuni. The family was travelling towards Bhatapara when the accident occurred close to DPWS school in Khamaria.

At least 12 people are said to have been injured in the accident, in addition to the 11 people who died.

Police were notified of the incident, and they arrived on the scene and transported the injured people to a hospital for treatment.