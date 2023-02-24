‘Will fight till my last breath to make party grow’: Ex-CM Yediyurappa says in farewell address

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday delivered a farewell speech in the state Assembly, saying he won’t contest in state polls again but will fight till his last breath to make his party grow.

‘The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak sangh) is the reason why I have come this far. The training I received during my RSS days helped me become what I am today. I have decided not to contest any elecction again. My aim is to travel extensively through the state and bring BJP back to power’, the former CM said in his farewell address. ‘I will fight till my last breath to make my party grow and prosper. I will strive sincerely to bring my party back to power. I am leaving this august House with the confidence that I will deliver for the party’, he said.

Heaping praise on Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri, Yediyurappa said, ‘Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri has been running this House successfully as the Speaker. i wish for him to sit here as a minister next time. I believe that more women should be elected as members of the Assembly’. He added that he would not forget the people of Shikaripura as he owes all that he has achieved in life to them. He said, ‘I will turn 80 on February 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend my birthday celebrations. The airport in Shimoga will be inaugurated on my birthday’.

Also praising former PM Deve Gowda, Yediyurappa said, ‘HD Deve Gowda is our role model. There is so much to learn from him. Even at his age, he is awake and alert to issues concerning our state. He is our idol’. While paying his tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he was also effusive in his praise of fellow MLAs irrespecdtive of their political affiliations.