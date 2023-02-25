Know how to check validity of PAN Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

The Government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN cards. As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card is March 31, 2023, with a nominal fine. As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from April 1, 2023.

How to Check if Your PAN Card is Valid or Not:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on the ‘Verify your PAN’ option.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the required details such as PAN number, name, date of birth, and contact number.

Step 4: After entering the information, you will be redirected to another page where you must enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. (Please ensure that your mobile number is linked to your PAN).

Step 5: Enter the OTP received and click on the ‘Validate’ option.

Step 6: If your PAN card information has not been duplicated or issued to multiple people, the final page will show ‘PAN is Active and details are as per PAN’.

Step 7: If you have more than one PAN card registered under the same personal information, a message will appear saying, “There are multiple records for this query. Provide additional information.” In this case, you will have to provide your father’s name and other identification details.