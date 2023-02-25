LCA Tejas will conduct its first-ever military exercise in international airspace

110 ‘Air Warriors’ from the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at the Al Dahfra airbase in the United Arab Emirates to take part in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, says a statement from the government’s press information bureau (PIB).

Five Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft were brought by the Indian Air Force.

The LCA Tejas will take part in an international flying exercise outside of India for the first time on this occasion.

Air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the US will take part in Exercise Desert Flag, a multilateral air exercise.

The training will take place between February 27 and March 17.

The purpose of the exercise, according to the PIB in its statement, is for participants to take part in numerous fighter engagements and learn from the top strategies deployed by different air forces.