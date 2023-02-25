Rose Festival starts at Panjab University

On Day 1 of the Rose Festival, 400 participants in a flower contest hosted by Panjab University displayed their creations in 92 categories.

The 12th annual Panjab University (PU) Rose Festival was launched on Friday at the RC Paul Rose Garden in Chandigarh by V-C Renu Vig.

Various exhibitions were put up by PU’s Natural Biodiversity Society, Enactus team of UICET, department of geology, Ankur School, Government Home Science College, Sector 10, department of environment science and others.

The university also held a ‘flower competition’ for the occasion, where 400 participants displayed their creations in 92 different categories.

On the second day of the festival, rangoli and painting will be organised by the university. At Old Convocation Ground on Saturday night, there will be a performance by Parwaz Rock Band, a comedy show by Jagdeep Singh Bheema, and then the ‘Mr. and Ms. rose competition.’

Competitions like ‘Rose Prince and Rose Princess’ and ‘fancy dress’ will be held on Sunday, the third day of the rose festival. The ‘Rose Prince’ and ‘Rose Princess’ winners will be crowned by the V-C. On Sunday night, Jassi Khan and Punjabi singer Lovejeet will perform.