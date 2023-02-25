Shah Rukh Khan to soon start to work on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

One of the highlights of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) hit Pathaan was Salman Khan’s appearance. Fans were also given hope by the end-credits scene that the two fans might cross paths once more in the YRF Spy world. Nevertheless, if speculations are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will shortly begin production on Tiger 3, which will star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

According to a number of media sources, SRK will begin filming Tiger 3 by the end of April 2023.

One of the sources announced, ‘Be on the lookout for Pathaan in Tiger 3! Expect twists and surprises that will provide fans in theatres with tremendous entertainment value as the super-spies start interacting in each other’s blockbuster YRF Spy Universe films!’

Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment of the popular franchise. Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan while Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed Ali Abbas Zafar.