TikTok accuses European Commission of not consulting it over a decision to ban app from its employees’ phones

On Friday, the Chinese social media platform TikTok said that the European Commission had ignored its request for a consultation before deciding to remove the app from its staff’ phones due to security concerns.

According to Caroline Greer, TikTok’s head of public policy, ‘So in reality, we are functioning in a cloud. Moreover, there is a lack of accountability and due process. Sincerity dictates that one would anticipate some form of discussion on this subject.’

Because of worries that the Chinese government may have access to user data, the social networking app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance is coming under increasing scrutiny from the West. Beijing has consistently refuted these intentions.

The EU executive and EU Council on Thursday set a policy of removing the app from phones that have access to corporate services.

The European Union industry chief Thierry Breton said that the executives do not have to give any reason for the decisions taken to ensure its proper functions.