Unemployment rate in India slips to 7.2%

New Delhi: Data released by the National Sample Survey (NSSO) revealed that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2% during October-December 2022. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas was at 8.7% a year ago. The unemployment rate in the July-September 2022 was also 7.2%. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) revealed this.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force. The unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6% urban areas.

In January-March 2022, the UR was 8.2%. The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.6% in October-December 2022 from 10.5% a year ago. It was 9.4% in July-September 2022 and 9.5% in April-June.

Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas dipped to 6.5% in October-December 2022. It was at 8.3% a year ago. It was 6.6% in July-September 2022, 7.1% in April-June 2022 and 7.7% in January-March 2022.

Labour force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 48.2% in the October-December quarter of 2022. It was at 47.3% in the same period a year ago. It was 47.9% in July-September 2022 and 47.5% in April-June 2022.

Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and, therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons.