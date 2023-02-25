Vande Bharat Express windows broken after being stoned in Karnataka

When some miscreants threw stones at the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, two of its windows were broken. Today’s incident took place between the railway stations in Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment. There have been no injuries associated with the attack.

A case has been opened by the railroad police. Stone-pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express have been reported more frequently lately. In the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reported 13 cases in February 2023 and 21 cases in January 2023 of stone-pelting.

Other regions of the nation have also reported experiencing similar incidents.