10 injured and 4 dead in Pakistan bomb blast

A bomb explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday left at least four people dead and ten others injured, says the police.

The Rukni Bazar, a bustling market in the province’s Barkhan district, is where the explosion allegedly occurred. According to the Xinhua News Agency, a remote-controlled gadget was used to ignite an explosive device hidden inside a motorcycle.

Police, security personnel, and rescue workers arrived at the scene quickly and moved the injured and dead to a nearby hospital. The cops have cordoned off the area.

Although several of the injured were in severe condition, hospital officials feared that the death toll might increase.

The fatal assault has not yet been claimed by any organisation.

In the Khuzdar district of Balochistan earlier on Saturday evening, unidentified militants detonated a roadside bomb next to a police car, killing two officers and injuring two more.