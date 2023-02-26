After a student complained about ‘bad touch,’ Thiruvananthapuram court denied the teacher’s bail

A private school instructor who was accused of assaulting a pupil had his request for bail denied by a fasttrack special court in Thiruvananthapuram.

After a seventh-grade kid complained about the music teacher’s ‘bad touch,’ Judge Aaj Sudarshan refused to grant him bail. In her statement, the student claimed that Jomon had touched her indecently on multiple occasions.

Based on a complaint submitted by the pupil, the suspect was taken into custody on February 10. He had requested bail from the court, arguing his innocence.

The special prosecutor, R S Vijaya Mohan, rejected the bail plea on the grounds that the defendant committed the crime while working as a teacher, and a second girl has since filed a complaint against him.