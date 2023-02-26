Five people killed after a plane carrying patients crashes in Nevada, USA

All five occupants of a medical transport plane that crashed in the western US state of Nevada perished, says the plane’s operator on Saturday.

According to a statement from REMSA Health, the jet vanished from radar Friday evening outside the dry hamlet of Stagecoach, close to Nevada’s border with California.

The Central Lyon County Fire Department has now confirmed that none of the five passengers on board survived, and we are heartbroken to announce that.

REMSA Health said that in addition to the pilot, the aircraft was carrying a nurse, a paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member.

Although the specifics of the crash are yet unknown, it took place when a powerful winter storm pounded the US west coast, dropping feet of snow in the high mountains and even blanketing typically mild places in southern California.

According to the PowerOutage.us tracker, around 100,000 consumers in California were without power on Saturday night.

Inaccessible stretches of Interstate 5, the key north-south motorway linking Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest, and Canada, were also blocked due to ice and snow.