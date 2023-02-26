India slips to 43rd rank in Intellectual Property Rights Index by US Chambers of Commerce

New York: India slipped to 42nd rank in the Intellectual Property Rights Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce. The survey was done among 55 countries. The report covers everything from patent and copyright laws to the ability to monetize IP assets and the ratification of international agreements

‘As India’s size and economic influence grows on the world stage, India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation,’ said Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center.

‘India has taken steps to improve enforcement against copyright-infringing content and provides a best-in-class framework to promote better understanding and utilization of IP assets. However, address long-standing gaps in its IP framework will be critical to India’s ability to creating a new model for the region and India’s continued economic growth,’ he added.