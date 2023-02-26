Japan’s Hokkaido is shaken by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake: no tsunami warning

The US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency reported that on Saturday night an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Following the offshore quake that jolted the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro, no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the major Japanese media.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:27 pm (13:27 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometres (27 miles).

On public television station NHK, a specialist cautioned listeners to be on the lookout for earthquakes for roughly a week.

Japan, which is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a region of extremely active seismic activity that extends from Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin, experiences earthquakes frequently.

The nation conducts regular drills to get ready for a huge jolt and has strict building codes to make sure that structures can withstand powerful earthquakes.