Why rose wine is trending in India?

Sales of rose wine have increased both domestically and internationally in recent years due to its rising popularity. This pink wine is a favourite summer beverage because it is frequently connected to warm weather and outdoor activities.

Yet, as more wine drinkers learn about rose wine’s attractiveness and adaptability, it is now consumed all year long.

Rose wine is made from a wide variety of red grape varietals, including Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese, and several more. The length of time that the grape juice is allowed to remain in contact with the grape skins while the wine is being made determines the colour of the finished product. The colour of the wine gets darker and more intense with increased contact time.

From dry and crisp to sweet and fruity, it can be made in a variety of styles. It is typically served chilled and is a popular choice for pairing with a variety of foods, including seafood, salads, and grilled meats.

The statistics demonstrate how popular rose wine is. According to an estimate by Wine Intelligence, rose wine sales will surpass $2.5 billion in the United States by 2020, a 30% rise in consumption since 2015.

Notwithstanding the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, rose wine sales in the UK rose by 14% in 2020. A survey by IWSR Beverages Market Analysis states that between 2016 and 2020, rose wine sales in India increased by 73%. In addition, according to a survey by Wine Australia in 2020, rose wine is the second most popular variety of wine among Indian consumers, with 39% of those polled reporting that they had bought it in the previous year. The survey also noted that rose wine is particularly popular among younger wine drinkers in India.

The adaptability of rose wine is one of its appeals. It can be paired with a variety of meals to enhance the flavours of a meal or enjoyed on its own as a light and pleasant wine.

Depending on the grapes used and the winemaking methods utilised, rose wine also offers a variety of flavour profiles. While some rose wines are more fruit-forward with flavours of strawberry, raspberry, and watermelon, others are more crisp and dry with flavours of citrus and red berries.

Rose wine is well-liked for a number of reasons, including its adaptability and variety of flavours. It is often more economical than many red and white wines, providing wine lovers with various price ranges with an accessible option.

Another factor contributing to the popularity of rose wine across the world is the rise of social media. Many wine brands and influencers use social media platforms to showcase their wines, and rose wine’s eye-catching pink colour and summery associations make it a popular choice for photo-sharing.

Despite its widespread appeal, several wine authorities advise against oversimplifying rose wine. They observe that there are numerous varieties of rose wine, and that not all of them are of the same quality or style. Wine lovers are urged to discover the many different kinds of rose wine that are offered and to select bottles that appeal to their personal preferences.

In general, the popularity of rose wine is a trend that is still growing. Rose wine is likely to remain a preferred option for wine drinkers all around the world as more people learn about its adaptability, accessibility, and appeal.