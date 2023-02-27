19-year-old Chinese diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease making him the condition’s youngest-ever documented case

A 19-year-old boy in China has been identified as having Alzheimer’s disease, making him the condition’s youngest known case, according to a South China Morning Post story.

According to study results from Beijing’s Capital Medical University and Xuanwu Hospital, the man’s memory dramatically declined over the period of two years. He could no longer recall previous events or where he had stored his possessions.

The patient had symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, which is regarded to be a precursor to the illness, including memory loss and hippocampal shrinkage. Due to his illness, he had to quit high school early.

On January 31, 2023, the researchers’ report was later published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

‘The study proposed to pay attention to the early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Exploring the mysteries of young people with Alzheimer’s disease may become one of the most challenging scientific questions of the future,’ the authors said in the paper.