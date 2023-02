One of Kohima’s largest markets, Mao Market in Nagaland, had a significant fire on Monday.

Around two hours were spent with the well-known market in fire. Fire trucks and emergency personnel flocked to the BOC Kohima bazaar.

Rupin Sharma, the DGP for Nagaland, who assessed the situation, stated that the true origin of the fire was yet unknown. However a short circuit was thought to be the cause.