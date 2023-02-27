Brad Pitt’s dinner date with Ines De Ramon, a health coach creates internet buz

Actor Brad Pitt was photographed in Paris enjoying a fine meal with his alleged girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. After dinner at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysees, the 59-year-old actor and 30-year-old health coach attended France’s annual Cesar Awards, reported Paris Match.

The couple reportedly went to France separately, says People article. Brad, who was in New York City filming the upcoming movie Wolves with George Clooney, landed in Paris on Thursday night, while de Ramon did so the next day.

The video generated a lot of online buzz. ‘Just another gold digger climbing the ladder,’ a commenter said. One more person wrote, ‘These are completely incompatible. Unreliability on all levels In a few years, it’s going to be a pain in the ass…’

Third user: ‘Doesn’t look romantic to me.’

The two were reportedly dating for a few months before to being seen together at a Los Angeles performance in November.

Since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood actor has been linked to a number of women. He was connected to Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski. After three years of marriage, Ms. Ines and her ex-husband, actor Paul Wesley, divorced in May 2022. The 40-year-old ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor attributed their breakup to ‘irreconcilable issues.’

At the 48th Cesar Film Awards, David Fincher received an honorary award from Brad Pitt while he was in France for the premiere of ‘Fight Club.’

For Valentine’s Day, the actor sent her office in Los Angeles a sizable bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette, says PageSix source.