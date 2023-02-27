Disney’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tops the North American box office

This weekend, Disney’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took first place at the North American box office with a projected $32.2 million in revenue from ticket sales.

The newest Marvel superhero movie, according to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, was down sharply 70% from its successful first weekend but still outperformed the competition. Evangeline Lilly portrays the heiress Hope van Dyne and the Wasp, and Paul Rudd plays the size-altering title character and alter ego Scott Lang.

A brand-new horror comedy with a different kind of star, a drug-crazed bear, came in second with $23.1 million. Universal’s Cocaine Bear is based, if loosely, on the true story of a black bear that finds a large cache of lost cocaine in the Tennessee woods and eats it.

In third place was another new release, Lionsgate’s Jesus Revolution, at $15.5 million. Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer star in the story of the Jesus movement in California in the 1960s.