Recipe: Arabic style grilled fish

Do you want fish with your meal? The best option would then be to prepare this simple spicy fish meal. A flavour bomb that can be savoured for lunch or dinner is sea bass or kalanji fish that has been marinated in an Arabic-style masala mix and then grilled.
Ingredients
1 sea bass fillet (kalanji)
1 ½ tbsp chilli powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
¾ tbsp coriander powder
½ tsp pepper powder
½ tsp garam masala
¾ tbsp mandi masala (this can be brought on grocery stores and websites or refer the recipe below)
2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
2 tbsp lime juice
4 tbsp olive oil
Salt as required
Preparation
Cut a central slit through the cleaned fish.
Combine all the marination ingredients in a bowl, then use it to season the fish.
Set it aside for at least 30 minutes.
For 30 minutes, grill the marinated fish in a preheated oven.
Fish prepared by grilling in the Arabian way is delicious.
