Recipe: Arabic style grilled fish

Do you want fish with your meal? The best option would then be to prepare this simple spicy fish meal. A flavour bomb that can be savoured for lunch or dinner is sea bass or kalanji fish that has been marinated in an Arabic-style masala mix and then grilled.

Ingredients

1 sea bass fillet (kalanji)

1 ½ tbsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¾ tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp garam masala

¾ tbsp mandi masala (this can be brought on grocery stores and websites or refer the recipe below)

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp lime juice

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt as required

Preparation

Cut a central slit through the cleaned fish.

Combine all the marination ingredients in a bowl, then use it to season the fish.

Set it aside for at least 30 minutes.

For 30 minutes, grill the marinated fish in a preheated oven.

Fish prepared by grilling in the Arabian way is delicious.