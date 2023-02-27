Singer and songwriter Harry Styles helps a young man propose to his girlfriend in front of a massive crowd

Harry Styles, a 29-year-old British singer-songwriter, recently interrupted his Brisbane performance to assist a young man in popping the question to his girlfriend in front of a large crowd. An audience member at the event uploaded a TikTok video of the sweet moment, and it quickly went viral and earned thousands of likes.

The artist reportedly interrupted his performance midway through after seeing a banner that read, ‘Make my boyfriend propose,’ according to a Daily Mail article. Styles then requested that his staff give the fan, Stevan Filiposki, access to a microphone so that he could pop the question to Connie Morrison.

Before turning to his ladylove, the fan said, ‘I just want to say how good Harry Styles is.’ He then popped the big question as the crowd cheered. ‘But there’s somebody I love more. Will you marry me?’ he asked.

‘Stevan sounds like the nicest guy ever,’ Styles commented before dedicating his song ‘Cinema’ to them.

The newly engaged couple said they couldn’t believe the singer even noticed the sign on their phone. ‘I thought he would bypass it. It was so small compared to the signs around it,’ Connie said, reported by Daily Mail.