Sunny Leone reacts to her LinkedIn account being blocked

In a video she posted on Twitter, Sunny Leone, one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, explained why her LinkedIn account was blocked. The actress revealed that her account had been blocked by the social networking site because they didn’t think it was legitimate. In the video, she goes into more detail about why the account was legitimate and not a false one with the corporation.

‘After a fantastic month on LinkedIn, they chose to block my account because they believed it wasn’t the real Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone revealed in the video. By the way, it was me. Although I acknowledge that my account had a lot of traffic, LinkedIn has no right to deactivate my personal profile. It is unfortunate, and I hope they reconsider their choice given that they didn’t even email me to let me know before making this choice.’ She continued by saying that she was enjoying getting to know this group and that any suggestions would be beneficial.