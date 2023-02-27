The CM rejects the idea of making the fourth Saturday a holiday.

The Administrative Reforms Commission’s suggestion to declare a holiday on the fourth Saturday of each month was rejected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Secretariat Association and the Kerala Non-Gazzetted Officers’ (NGO) Union had also objected to the action.

The chief secretary’s request to extend working hours by 15 minutes and make Saturday a holiday is followed by a proposal from the Commission.

Also, the chief secretary had suggested cutting the current 20 annual casual leaves to 18. All unions supported the action, with the exception of the Kerala Secretariat Workers Association and the pro-CPM NGO Union. The final say on the subject was handed to the CM.