‘Think Out of box’: Temjen Imna Along, minister of Nagaland, wins hearts with new post

The Minister of Tribal Affairs for Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, is renowned for his biting yet lovable sense of humour. The minister posted a photo of himself holding a baby on Sunday along with a motivational message on his official Twitter account.

The 41-year-old minister shared his photograph along with a baby. He wrote, ‘Just telling him! Bada hokar accha insaan banna. Doctor, Engineer na bankar bhi out of the Box sochna!’

The post received a tonne of love from the internet. The post has received more than 32,000 likes and many comments since it was published. The future of #Nagaland is receiving the initiation of #Nationalism in safer, more effective, capable, and stronger hands of @AlongImna Bhai with hope and faith of a bright future, said a user in a remark.

From one cushioned person to another, babies enjoy being held by cushioned hands, according to another user.

The third user said, ‘I think there is a cake on the table that the kiddo is eyeing.’

Due to his humorous tweets, the smart minister has become a new internet favourite. He also posted a picture of himself in the middle of an extravagant supper while running for office in another tweet.