Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fires a top military commander without citing any reason

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked a senior military official without providing a reason. The apparent scapegoat was Eduard Moskalyov, head of the Ukrainian combined forces fighting in the Donbas region.

Zelensky reportedly announced it in a one-line edict, according to reports. Yet, the joint forces’ social media sites made no mention of the dismissal, indicating that something terrible had happened in the background.

Since March 2022, a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, Mokalyov has become a battleground. In the background, Zelensky has made a number of personnel changes, including his dismissal.

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov nearly lost his position after allegations of corruption surfaced in his department, including an allegation that it overpaid for food for Ukrainian soldiers.

Reznikov was forced to reshuffle his office to satiate Zelensky who did not take the allegations lightly, as per reports.

Reznikov appointed three new deputies viz. Vitaliy Deynega, Oleksandr Pavlyuk and Andriy Shevchenko to settle the ministry and avoid any drastic reaction from the president.