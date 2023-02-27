Veteran Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent passes away

Ottawa: Veteran actor Gordon Pinsent has passed away. Pinsent, who gained international recognition in 2006 for his performance alongside Julie Christie in Sarah Polley’s drama ‘Away From Her’, breathed his last on Saturday. He was 92 years old, Variety reported. Pinsent’s death was confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation through a statement released by his family.

‘Gordon Pinsent’s daughters, Leah and Beverly, and his son, Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side’, reads a note written on behalf of Pinsent’s family by his son-in-law, Peter Keleghan. ‘Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose and culture to his last breath’.

After serving in the Canadian army for four years in the ’50s, Pinsent took to the Stratford Festival in 1962 and performed supporting roles in productions of ‘Macbeth’, ‘The Taming of the Shrew’, ‘The Tempest’ and ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’. He returned to the festival for lead roles in the 1970s. His notable projects include ‘Due South’, ‘The Red Green Show’ and ‘The Grand Seduction’ as well as CBC programs like ‘The Forest Rangers’, ‘Quentin Durgens, M.P’. and ‘Street Legal’.

Pinsent also featured in American productions such as ‘It Takes a Thief’, ‘Silence of the North’ and the 1968 ‘Thomas Crown Affair’. Pinsent married Charmion King in 1962. The two remained wed until her death in January 2007 after a long struggle with emphysema. Pinsent is survived by his three children, Leah, Barry and Beverly.