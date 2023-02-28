Citroen launches all-electric eC3 hatchback in India: Price and features

Mumbai: French car manufacturer Citroen has launched the all-electric eC3 hatchback in the Indian markets. The new car will be available for sale at the brand’s showrooms in 25 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Guwahati, Bhopal, Karnal, Dehradun, Rajkot, Mangalore and Coimbatore. Citroen eC3 can also be purchased through the company’s 100% direct online buying – BUY ONLINE – option and most of the Indian cities will be covered through this direct online initiative. It facilitates buyers by ordering directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their eC3.

The new electric car is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in four variants namely Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack. The EV comes equipped with connectivity apps like My Citroën Connect and C-BUDDY, which are available on both iOS & Android. The My Citroën Connect app boasts of 35 smart features including Driving behaviour analysis, Vehicle tracking, Emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, Usage-based insurance parameters and first in segment 7-year subscription.

The eC3 has been introduced with 13 exterior colour combinations and 3 packs with 47 customisation options. The Citroen eC3 EV is powered by a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car sports a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph and it gets two driving modes, Eco & Standard, along with a re-gen braking system.