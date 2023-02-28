Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,880, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Monday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,362 per 10 gram, down Rs 114 or 0.21%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 179 at Rs 63,745 per kg.

In the global markets, the yellow metal prices eased and are heading for their biggest monthly loss since June 2021. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,816.19 per ounce, after hitting a two-month low on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,823.30.