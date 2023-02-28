For the first time ever, women make up 40% of boards at leading UK companies

According to a report backed by the UK government released on Tuesday, women held 40% of the board seats at the 350 largest publicly traded companies in Britain in 2022, three years earlier than expected.

Many policymakers and investors are focusing on increasing boardroom diversity because they believe that a wider range of experience enhances decision-making and corporate culture.

The FTSE Women Leaders Review, which was driven by business, set a 40% target for women on boards and in leadership teams by 2025 for FTSE350 companies, up from the previous target of 33%.