Hyundai launches 2023 Alcazar SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has introduced the 2023 Alcazar SUV in the Indian markets. The bookings for the SUV has started today at the brand’s Signature outlets in India as well as online at a token payment of Rs 25,000.

The new version of the SUV comes with 6-airbags as standard safety feature. It is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

The SUV is powered by new 1.5L petrol engine. The engine will generate top power of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm and highest torque of 253 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively. The Hyundai Alcazar is already sold with a RDE compliant 1.5L CRDi diesel engine which churns out 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500–2,750 rpm.