In March, Amit Shah will inaugurate a new Assam Rifles facility in Mizoram

On March 17, Assam Rifles’ new Mizoram facility will be officially opened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on Tuesday.

CM informed that, Shah would officially open the Assam Rifles compound in Zokhawsang, close to Aizawl.

During the most recent assembly elections, which were held in November 2018, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from the centre of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, about 15 km away from the city, as one of its main priorities.

The Assam Rifles were ordered by the Union Home Ministry in February 2019 to move their battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

Two Assam Rifles bases are located in the centre of the city, in Zodin and Khatla, by the oldest paramilitary organisation in the nation. One is being moved from Zodin to Zokhawsang.

In November of last year, Zoramthanga met with Amit Shah and explained to him that the Assam Rifles camp’s ongoing transfer was causing delays in the state capital’s infrastructure projects.