Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for eighth straight session

Mumbai: Equity indices in India settled lower for the eighth straight session on February 28. The heavy selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,962.12, down 326.23 points or 0.55%. NSENifty was down 88.70 points or 0.51%at 17,304. In February, the BSE Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50. 2%.

The BSE midcap rose 0.6% and the smallcap index ended 0.4% higher. On the BSE, information technology, metal, oil & gas and healthcare indices fell 0.8-1.2% but auto, realty and power were up 0.5-1.2%.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid Corporation and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries,Tata Steel,Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and SBI.