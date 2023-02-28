‘Unidentified Object’; Flights are suspended at a Russian airport

Tuesday saw a temporary halt to all flights at Russia’s Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, informed the local administration. It did not give an explanation.

Unconfirmed media reports from the online Russian news source Baza said that fighter jets had been sent to investigate an unexplained object that had been observed in the sky.

That information was not immediately confirmed by Reuters.

All flights at the airport have been cancelled until 1200 local time (0900 GMT).

Many domestic flights bound for St. Petersburg were seen turning around and returning to their destinations, says data from the Flight Radar website.