Akasa Air will order a fleet of aircraft in ‘3-digits’ by the end of the year: CEO

According to the company’s announcement today, Akasa Air will place an order for a fleet of aircraft that will number in the three digits by year’s end.

Vinay Dube, the founder and CEO of the business, stated that it hopes to open a learning academy in Bangalore and expand internationally by the end of the year.

Additionally, he stated that of the 72 aircraft that Akasa has previously ordered, 18 have already been delivered.

‘We are going to put a sizable order for aeroplanes by the end of the year. The order will be in three digits and will be significant, but I won’t reveal the number’ At a news conference held here, Mr. Dube stated.

According to Dube, Akasa would hire 300 pilots in the upcoming year and also establish a learning centre in Bangalore.

He estimates that during the next ten years, Akasa Air will require at least 3,500 pilots.

A statement from the company says, after six months of existence, it has become the nation’s fastest-growing airline.

Akasa Air is the third-largest domestic airline in the city, with 36 daily flights, it was reported.