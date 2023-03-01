Russian court fines Wikimedia Foundation for ‘misinformation’ about the Russian military from Wikipedia

A Russian court fined the Wikimedia Foundation for $27,000 on Tuesday (Feb. 28) for using Wikipedia to spread ‘misinformation’ against the Russian military.

According to Wikimedia Russia, this most recent sanction was enforced after the authorities claimed that Wikipedia had ‘spread falsehoods’ in its entries concerning Russian military formations.

After failing to remove two pieces about the conflict in Ukraine, including one on ‘evaluations of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,’ the organisation was previously punished last year. It intends to challenge the judgement.

But, according to Stanislav Kozlovsky, the president of the foundation’s Russia branch, ‘Wikipedia has only had one successful experience of appealing court decisions so far in the history of courts in Russia.’

The authorities previously also slapped Western tech companies including Google and Telegram with massive fines over Ukraine-related content. In July, a Russian court fined Google 21 billion rubles ($360 million) for failing to remove content concerning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.