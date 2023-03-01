Speeding car rams into truck in UP’s Hapur: 4 members of a family killed

Hapur: Four members of a family were killed when a speeding car rammed into a stationary canter truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, police said on Wednesday. A minor girl was also seriously injured in the accident which took place late on Tuesday night, police said.

The family was returning from a wedding ceremony in Garhmukteshwar and going towards Delhi when the accident took place. Police pullled out the bodies from the car and got the injured girl admitted to a hospital.

Circle Officer, City, Ashok Sisodia said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Two of the dead have been identified as Neetu and Mohit, residents of Delhi, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, a government spokesman said in Lucknow.