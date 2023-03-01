Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty break losing streak, settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices broke the losing streak and settled higher today. The benchmark indices were on the negative track for the last eight trading sessions.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,411.08, higher by 448.96 points or 0.76%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,450.90, up by 146.90 points or 0.85%. About 2396 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the markets.

Top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank. Top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with metal, bank,PSU Bank, oil & gas, information technology, capital goods, power and realty up 1-2%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1% each.