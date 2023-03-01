Swapna Suresh had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reveal WhatsApp chats

Thiruvananthapuram: A WhatsApp chat between gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar has ignited controversy again in the state. The chat has revealed that Pinarayi Vijayan had met Swapna Suresh in his official residence. Earlier on Tuesday, Pinarayi Vijayan in the Legislative Assembly claimed that he had never met Swapna.

In the chats, M Sivasankar assures Swapna that she will be given a job at Department of Non-Resident Keralite’s Affairs (NORKA). At the time of this conversation, Swapna was about to resign from her job at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Today, we firmed up the scope of the person. Then I suggested your name. All of them present agreed it is the right choice. I am asked to meet CM tomorrow and suggest this. CM Raveendran (Chief Minister’s Additional Private Secretary) was shocked that you are resigning,’ Sivsankar inform Swapna in the chat.

According to the transcripts, Swapna met the Pinarayi right before her resignation from the Consulate. Earlier, photos of Swapna and Pinarayi was revealed. These photos were clicked at various functions.

On Tuesday, when Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, asked Pinarayi in the Assembly whether he would deny that he has ever met Swapna, he replied that the accusation is a big lie.

Sivasankar is currently in the jail in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission corruption case. He had recently retired from government service.