Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.45% in February

New Delhi: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that the unemployment rate in the country rose to 7.45% in February. The unemployment rate was at 7.14% in January this year.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93% in February from 8.55% in the previous month. The rural unemployment rate rose to 7.23% from 6.48%.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force. Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and, therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons.

Earlier the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Sample Survey (NSSO) revealed that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2% during October-December 2022. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas was at 8.7% a year ago.