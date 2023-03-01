Updated fuel prices for March announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the month of March 2023. Price of Premium petrol, super grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in the month.

Premium petrol will cost QR 2 per litre which is the same as in February. Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10, and diesel will cost QR2.05 per litre.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee inches higher

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.