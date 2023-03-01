US Air Force to replace its ageing fleet of E-3s with 26 Boeing Co E-7A airborne early warning and control planes

According to a recent announcement from the Secretary of the Air Force, the US Air Force plans to replace its ageing fleet of E-3 aircraft with 26 Boeing Co. E-7A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The contract, which could be worth up to $1.2 billion, calls for Boeing to create two new E-7 types for the Air Force.

The E-7A is a cutting-edge, contemporary aircraft that is built on the 737-700 narrowbody, offering a major improvement over the considerably older 707 utilised for the E-3. The E-7A, which debuted in 2009, has the ability to control and guide specific aircraft as well as track and deliver real-time data for airborne targets.

The US Air Force expects the first plane to be in service by the fiscal year 2027, with an additional 24 to be purchased by fiscal 2032.

The E-7A is set to be the Department’s principal airborne sensor for detecting, identifying, tracking, and reporting all airborne activity to Joint Force Commanders.