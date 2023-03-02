New data shows almost 4 million children in the United Kingdom are living in food poverty

According to recent data, nearly 4 million kids in the UK live in food poverty, which means they either skip meals, go without food, or don’t consume anything at all during a 24-hour period.

According to a research from the London-based ‘The Food Foundation,’ 22% of households reported skipping meals, going without food, or going without food for an entire day in January, up from 12% at the same time in January 2022.

Growing support for expanding free school lunches in Britain is a result of the country’s rising food insecurity in the wake of the Covid and post-Brexit cost of living crises. About 80 per cent of individuals polled by The Food Foundation said they support extension of free school meal to all children in the households receiving universal credit.

Last month, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced that all primary school pupils would be given a choice to avail a free lunch for a year from September 2023.

In London localities such as Islington, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Westminster, free school meals for all primary school pupils have already been rolled out.