‘Nithyananda is being persecuted’, claims United States Of Kailasa’ at UN meet

Geneva: A representative of ‘ United States of Kailasa’, a fictional country constituted by controversial godman and rape-accused Nithyananda has accused that he is being persecuted by India. The allegation was raised by its representative who attended the 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESR) meeting in Geneva. Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda appeared for Nithyananda’s nation at and sought the UN’s involvement in stopping the ‘persecution’ of Nithyananda.

A video of the meeting, uploaded by the UN, shows Vijayapriya as the ‘permanent ambassador from Kailasa.

In the video Ma Vijayapriya claimed that her country is the first sovereign state of Hinduism and it was established by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Nithyananda Paramashivam. According to her, Nithyananda is is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes.

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

‘The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and Kailasa have gone through intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle of Hinduism. And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country,’ Vijayapriya said.

Preliminary meeting with the head of KAILASA St Louis, ma Sona Kamat, representatives of KAILASA, and diplomats from Fiji in Geneva#Kailasa #UN #Geneva #Fiji pic.twitter.com/XQkpJ41drR — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 27, 2023

She sought measures from the UN that could be implemented nationally and internationally to prevent the persecution of the Nithyananda and Kailasa’s two million Hindu diaspora population.

‘Kailasa’ located off the coast of Ecuador reportedly has its own passport, and flag, along with a central bank named ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’. Nithyananda even announced flights to his so-called nation in December 2020. The Kailasa website describes it as ‘the greatest Hindu nation’ on Earth, a ‘nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries’.

Nithyananda is the prime accused in multiple cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). French authorities are reportedly investigating him for an alleged fraud of $400,000.Nithyananda fled from India in 2019.

In January 2020, Interpol issued a blue corner notice seeking information about him. Earlier, a local court in Ramanagara, near Bengaluru, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Nithyananda in a case of rape in 2010.