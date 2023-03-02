Police look for rapper Travis Scott after he was allegedly involved in a nightclub fight

Rapper Travis Scott is in danger after it is claimed that he got into a fight in a nightclub. The New York City Police said that on March 1, Travis and a sound engineer got into an argument verbally. The rapper was charged with turning the argument ‘into a physical conflict’ before he reportedly ‘punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,’ according to the police.

Before leaving the scene, the rapper damaged a speaker and a video screen in the nightclub for a total of roughly $12,000. Travis is wanted to talk to the police about the incident.

Meanwhile, in a statement to E! News, Travis’ attorney Mitchell Schuster said he was confident that his client would be cleared of any wrongdoing. Mitchell said, ‘While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.’

Ritchie Romero, the managing partner of the said nightclub said, ‘This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.’